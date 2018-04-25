Multiple days of rain cause flooding, downed trees across Mecklenburg County

Brookshire Boulevard near I-77 was down to one lane due to flooding. (Sky3 | WBTV)

Several days of rain caused flooding and downed trees around the WBTV viewing area late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Tuesday started out with a few scattered showers across the area, but things got a little heavier around 4 p.m. Multiple roads flooded, causing dangerous conditions - not to mention traffic headaches - for many drivers just as rush hour hit.

Bad flooding occurred on Brookshire Boulevard near Interstate 77 Tuesday afternoon. Construction work in the area combined with the heavy rain flooded all but one lane for some time.

According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, Pharr Mill Road and Stallings Road is closed Wednesday morning due to flooding. Officials tweeted about the closure around 11:41 p.m. Tuesday night.

*Final* State DOT is monitoring the closures on Pharr Mill Rd and Stallings Rd. They will re-open when prudent which we hope will be by sunrise, unfortunately we don’t receive notification of the re-opening so we will be on the lookout for your tweets, Goodnight Harrisburg! pic.twitter.com/OMoQLrRD5a — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) April 25, 2018

Firefighters said they had hoped to reopen the road by sunrise. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Several west Charlotte residents are waking up without power Wednesday morning after a tree fell on the road. The fallen tree is blocking Avalon Avenue, located off of Tuckaseegee Road.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, around 80 people who live in the area have been without power since 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Power is expected to be restored around 8:30 a.m.

There's no word on when the road will reopen.

A fallen tree shut down a road in Matthews for some time Wednesday morning. According to crews with Matthews Fire and Emergency Medical Services, a portion of Sam Newell Road near Mullis Lane was closed for some time due to a tree that had fallen onto the roadway.

2900-blk of Sam Newell Road, near Mullis Ln, is currently shut down due to a tree across the road. Please seek alternate routes. — MATTHEWS FIRE & EMS (@MatthewsFireEMS) April 25, 2018

Crews tweeted just before 6 a.m. that the road has reopened.

It wasn't just Mecklenburg County that experienced flooding. Several roads and bridges had to be closed in Caldwell and Catawba counties due to floodwaters.

A Flood Watch was in effect for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Mitchell and McDowell counties until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

There could be another potential threat for another round of wet weather on Thursday before things really start drying out for the weekend.

