Fallen tree blocks west Charlotte road

Several west Charlotte residents are waking up without power Wednesday morning after a tree fell on the road.

The fallen tree is blocking Avalon Avenue, located off of Tuckaseegee Road.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, around 80 people who live in the area have been without power since 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Power is expected to be restored around 8:30 a.m.

There's no word on when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.