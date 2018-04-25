BLOG: Expect sunshine, warmer temperatures as rain begins to clear out

Rain Moving Out

Rain Returns Thursday

Pleasant Weekend

After a couple of very wet days, we'll finally enjoy a break from the rain on Wednesday. Overall, the trend will be for more sunshine with seasonal afternoon readings in the warm mid 70s. There may still be a shower or two around Wednesday afternoon, however, any rain that does develop will be spotty and not nearly as heavy as recent days.

There could be a little bit of fog around, otherwise, we'll stay dry Wednesday night and probably for at least the first half of Thursday as well, with overnight lows in the 50s and highs Thursday in the lower 70s.

Another system will approach from the west on Thursday and bring more rain late in the day and at night. There could even be a few leftover showers around on Friday morning, but after that, we'll dry out nicely for Friday and the weekend with highs will be in the 70s all 3 days.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

