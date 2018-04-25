Fallen tree shuts down Matthews road - | WBTV Charlotte

Fallen tree shuts down Matthews road

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) -

A fallen tree shut down a road in Matthews for some time Wednesday morning. 

According to crews with Matthews Fire and Emergency Medical Services, a portion of Sam Newell Road near Mullis Lane was closed for some time due to a tree that had fallen onto the roadway. 

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes. 

Crews tweeted just before 6 a.m. that the road has reopened. 

