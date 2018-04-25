Fallen tree shuts down Matthews road

A fallen tree shut down a road in Matthews for some time Wednesday morning.

According to crews with Matthews Fire and Emergency Medical Services, a portion of Sam Newell Road near Mullis Lane was closed for some time due to a tree that had fallen onto the roadway.

2900-blk of Sam Newell Road, near Mullis Ln, is currently shut down due to a tree across the road. Please seek alternate routes. — MATTHEWS FIRE & EMS (@MatthewsFireEMS) April 25, 2018

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.

Crews tweeted just before 6 a.m. that the road has reopened.

