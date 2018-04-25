Police: Man drives stolen vehicle, hits parked car in northeast Charlotte

No arrests have been made in connection with a hit-and-run in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man reportedly drove a stolen Toyota RAV 4 hit and struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the 6400 block of Park Pond Drive around 3:45 a.m. The driver then fled from the scene, police say.

It is unclear where the vehicle was stolen from.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.