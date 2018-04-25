Silver Alert canceled for Burke County man

A second Silver Alert for a Burke County man has been canceled, again.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Shawn Russ Barlow went missing from the McAlpine Adult Care on Kathy Road in Morganton Wednesday. The Silver Alert was canceled a short time later.

A Silver Alert was issued for Barlow Friday morning but was canceled around 10 a.m.

He is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

