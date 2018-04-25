Tractor-trailer flips over guardrail in Iredell County crash

Interstate 77 southbound in Iredell County was shut down for several hours Wednesday morning due to a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

The wreck happened around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 77 southbound near Exit 65 in Harmony, which is near Statesville.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a SUV ran off the road and then struck a service truck which was on the side of the highway helping the driver of a dump truck.

Troopers say all three vehicles were in the road when the driver of a tractor-trailer struck the SUV. That's when the tractor-trailer flipped over the guardrail, according to troopers.

According to firefighters with Union Grove Fire & Rescue, the driver of the tractor-trailer trapped in the wreck.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The driver of the SUV will face charges, troopers say.

The highway is expected to reopen around 6:30 a.m.

Troopers say drivers can take Exit 73A to head onto US-421. Drivers can then turn right on US-421 southbound and travel to Exit 263 to get to US-21. Drivers can then turn right onto US-21 southbound to get back onto I-77.

