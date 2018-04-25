SC deputy passes away after collapsing during training event

A South Carolina deputy passed away after collapsing during a training event at the Lancaster Sheriff's Office firing range.

Deputy James Kirk Jr. was rushed to Spring Memorial Hospital where he died Tuesday night. The sheriff's office says Kirk passed away from what appears to be a medical condition.

Sheriff Barry S. Faile released this statement:

“Deputy Kirk was a true public servant who dedicated his life to the service of others and this community. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn his loss. During this difficult time we ask that you keep Deputy Kirk’s family, his friends, and his co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.

Kirk proudly served his community for the past 28 years beginning his career at the City of Lancaster Police Department and retired from the agency after 25 years. He later joined the sheriff's office in 2015 where he continued his life of service.

Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant spoke about Kirk on Wednesday.

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we must report the death of one of our own deputies. Deputy James Kirk Jr. passed away at Springs Memorial Hospital last night following a training event at the Sheriff’s Office firing range. More info to follow. — LACOSO (@LACOSO1) April 25, 2018

