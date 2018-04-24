Only $20 to See Your Favorite Artist This Summer - | WBTV Charlotte

Only $20 to See Your Favorite Artist This Summer

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Live Nation is offering $20 tickets to see your favorite artist this summer for a limited time. Concert goers can purchase tickets to their favorite shows during National Concert Week which kicks off April 30 at 8:00 a.m. and extends through May 8 at 11:59 p.m.

See how you can purchase your tickets and view the full list of artists touring with Live Nation's National Concert Week at QueenCityWeekend.com

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly