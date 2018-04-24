WBTV Sports Overtime: Multi talented Jaylen Samuels can provide options for a NFL team

Jaylen Samuels has taken the saying "jack of all trades, master of none" all the way to the cusp of being selected in the NFL Draft. He has a lot of skills and might not be the master of them all, but because he can do so much, he is on the edge of making his dreams come true.

From his days at Mallard Creek High School to leaving NC State as the program's all time leader in receptions, Samuels has lined up at running back, tight end, slot receiver, etc, etc...

In the new age of pro football, Samuels is a commodity and is potentially setting himself up for a long NFL career.

For more on Samuels, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

