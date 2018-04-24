Heavy rains cause flooding, traffic troubles across the Charlotte area

Brookshire Boulevard near I-77 was down to one lane due to flooding. (Sky3 | WBTV)

Heavy rains created multiple problems for people in the WBTV viewing area Tuesday.

The day started out with a few scattered showers across the area, but things got a little heavier around 4 p.m. Multiple roads flooded, causing dangerous conditions - not to mention traffic headaches - for many drivers just as rush hour hit.

All outbound lanes of Monroe Road at Washburn Avenue were closed due to heavy flooding. Portions of East Boulevard also had several flooding issues.

Bad flooding also occurred on Brookshire Boulevard near Interstate 77. Construction work in the area combined with the heavy rain flooded all but one lane for some time.

Twitter user @notthefakeeric was on Brookshire and sent WBTV some photos of the mess.

Just after 8:30 p.m., firefighters said that Stallings Road would be closed in both directions at the bridge on the 300 block.

The baseball game between Davidson and Duke was also canceled due to the weather, the Charlotte Knights tweeted.

It wasn't just Mecklenburg County that experienced flooding. Several roads and bridges had to be closed in Caldwell and Catawba counties due to floodwaters.

Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas said the rain would continue off and on overnight and into Wednesday, with a continued threat for heavier rain like what we got Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas said there is the potential for another round of wet weather on Thursday before things really start drying out for the weekend.

