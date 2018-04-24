Success Story: #TeamNOSugar follower down 92 lbs!

Lakeya Simpson has struggled with her weight for years. But she was fed up with being unhealthy – so she joined #TeamNOSugar a couple of years ago. Since then she’s lost 92 lbs!! And, 32 of those in the past six months alone!

Part of her motivation? Her wedding next month! So, for added motivation – she ordered her wedding dress two sizes too SMALL. Even though the dress shop warned her not to – Lakeya was determined to get healthy and look and feel her best for her wedding day!

Not only did it fit, it also had to be taken in SIX inches on both sides! Lakeya emailed me about her transformation and wrote, "I'm so thankful for team no sugar and for you Brigida for being so transparent with those that follow you. This made the process more relatable."

YOU did all the work, Lakeya - I simply gave you the template.

She's done an INCREDIBLE job overhauling her lifestyle!! And, I wanted to share it with all of my warriors – especially the newbies – to show that it CAN be done! So cheers to you, Lakeya - I’m so thrilled for you!

Are you interested in joining #TeamNOSugar? There’s no sign up – just decide you want in and be sure to follow me on Facebook. That’s also where you’ll find my detailed guidelines video and my photo album chock-full of meal and snack ideas!

To everyone who made it to #day7 of our #TeamNOSugar #30daychallenge -congratulations!!! Let’s stay focused - and strong!

#ItsaLifestyleNOTaDiet #JoinTheMovement #ChangeYourLife

