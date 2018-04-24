Skimmers located at gas station in Maiden

Police officers located two credit card skimmers in Maiden inside gas pumps at a gas station Sunday.

The devices were found at a Circle K located in the 1200 block of East Main Street. Officials say this is the second time in the past month that the devices hae been found in these gas pumps.

Maiden police responded after an employee at the convenience store found the skimmer during a check of the gas pumps. The gas pumps were taken out of services until the devices were removed.

Police say anyone who used the gas pump reader at the store between Tuesday April 17 and Sunday April 22 at 11 a.m. should check their bank records for unauthorized charges.

If you notice any unauthorized charges, call police at 828-428-5005.

