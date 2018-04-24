Two charged in connection to two armed robberies in south Charlotte

Two people have been charged in connection to two armed robberies in south Charlotte.

Elijah and Cameron Hallman were charged in connection to an armed robbery at a Wendy's and McDonald's.

Officials say the two arrived at Wendy's in the 7900 block of Arrowridge Boulevard while one of the suspects brandished a gun at the drive-thru window demanding money. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that was driven by the second suspect.

About 30 minutes later officials say they responded to an armed robbery at McDonald's located in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. According to a report, a suspect brandished a gun at the drive-thru window and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect then fled on foot with the second suspect following in a vehicle.

Officials say while fleeing the scene, the suspect dropped loose change that led officers to locate a cellphone belonging to one of the suspects.

Elijah and Cameron were both charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.