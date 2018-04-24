Contents of black bag leads to arrest of fugitive and charges against Iredell County men in south Rowan

Investigators have released new information about a drug arrest that was made in south Rowan on Friday.

It began when deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) made a traffic stop of a white Ford Crown Victoria at the intersection of Smith Road and Enochville School Road.

The registered owner of the Crown Victoria had a suspended driver’s license, according to deputies. The driver matched the description of the registered owner, Jeffery Kent Little, 32, of Mooresville.

The passenger gave deputies a North Carolina ID, but they say the picture did not match the passenger's appearance. When deputies realized the passenger was not who he professed to be, he was confronted and then identified himself as Xavier Antwone Blackwood, 29, from Statesville.

Blackwood was wanted for a drug violation in South Carolina.

A drug detection canine alerted to the vehicle and a search was conducted of the car and also of Little and Blackwood.

Deputies say Little had a small quantity of marijuana, but say that Blackwood had a black bag that contained 37 grams of marijuana, 24 grams of cocaine and 11 grams of heroin.

Blackwood was charged with trafficking heroin; possess with intent to sell/deliver marijuana; possess with intent to sell/deliver cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and fugitive from justice. Bond was set at $250,000.

Little was charged with possession of marijuana and placed under a $2,500 bond.

Blackwood has six felony convictions in state court for drugs and possession of firearm by felon. Blackwood also has one federal conviction for maintaining a dwelling in violation of drug laws.

Little has a previous conviction for sell of a Schedule II controlled substance.

