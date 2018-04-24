Panthers pick up 5th year of LB Shaq Thompson's contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Panthers have exercised the fifth-year option on outside linebacker Shaq Thompson's contract.

Thompson is now under contract through the 2019 season.

Thompson started 14 games and had a career-high 75 tackles with six quarterback pressures and two sacks last season. Thompson is viewed as the long-term replacement for 13-year NFL veteran Thomas Davis, who may retire after next season.

The 2015 first-round draft pick from Washington has 206 tackles, three sacks, one interception, eight passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in three NFL seasons.

