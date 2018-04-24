Police searching for person responsible for break-ins in Matthews

Police are searching for the person they believe is responsible for breaking into two businesses in Matthews early Tuesday morning.

Ming Fu was broken into just before 3 a.m. in the 100 block of W. John Street. Hours later at 7:41 a.m. police say they received another call reporting that Artful Gourmet Carryout and Catering was broken into.

Officials say they believe the two incidents are connected and were committed by the same person.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 704-847-5555.

