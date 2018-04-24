Cam Newton, Dick's Sporting Goods give back to Special Olympics with shopping spree

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton teamed up with Dick's Sporting Goods at SouthPark mall to host a surprise shopping event for 20 Special Olympics of North Carolina Athletes.

"I heard the only disability in life is having a bad attitude," Newton said. "You see a lot of smiles on these kids faces and that's contagious."

Each child received a $200 gift card to shop at Dick's with Cam as their very own personal shopping consultant.

The shopping spree came on the same week the kids were taking part in the Mecklenburg County Spring Games. All this done to inspire and enable youth sports.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.