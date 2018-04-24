Iredell Co. man gets 19 years in 'deadly combination' of crimes

A man charged with murder and drug violations last year was sentenced to 19 years in prison Tuesday.

Jackson Tyler, 22, is accused of shooting a man to death inside his home where gun silencers were being made and a large number of drugs were being stored.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home along the 200-block of Brookcreek Drive in Troutman the night of Jan. 24, 2017. Deputies arrived to find 20-year-old Kelvin Ramone Velez, of Charlotte, dead with gunshot wounds.

The homeowner, Tyler, told investigators that a woman knocked on the door and Velez rushed in with a gun and was shooting at him. Tyler said he ran from Velez and then turned and he was laying in the living room dead. Tyler said he didn't know Velez or how he got shot.

Investigators discovered the two men did know one another and said Tyler waited about an hour before calling 911. "A large quantity of illegal drugs," including marijuana about 3,000 tablets believed to be ecstasy were found inside the home.

According to the report, Tyler was also making gun silencers and other firearm components at his home but is not allowed to own firearms due to his criminal history.

Officials seized 33 guns and 6,051 rounds of ammunition from the home, in addition to more than two kilograms of MDMA pills, court records state. In October 2017, Tyler pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute MDMA and discharging a firearm during and in furtherance to a drug trafficking crime.

The judge said Tyler was involved in "a deadly combination of criminal events."

Tyler was sentenced to 228 months in prison and ordered to serve six years under court supervision after he is released.

