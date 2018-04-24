Arrest made in deadly Salisbury arcade shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

Arrest made in deadly Salisbury arcade shooting

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A woman was arrested in the shooting death of James Davis, a worker at the Fishzilla Arcade on E. Innes Street in Salisbury. 

Police say Davis was shot while working early Saturday morning and that he died a few hours later after being taken to the hospital.

Dedric Mason was identified as a suspect and arrested at her home in Salisbury. Mason was charged with second-degree murder in Davis' death.  She was placed in the Rowan County Jail and given a $50,000 secured bond. 

Mason is expected to appear in court Thursday. 

