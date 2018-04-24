Missing Lincoln County man found safe, deputies say

A Lincoln County man who was reported missing after leaving a hospital over the weekend has been found safe Wednesday morning.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Tony Adams, 30, was last seen around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday when he was discharged from the emergency room at CHS-Lincoln.

On Wednesday, deputies said Adams was found safe in Gastonia. Officials said Adams has a history of substance abuse problems and his family was worried about his safety.

Adams is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, and around 170 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes, and tattoos on his left forearm and upper left arm.

Anyone who has information is asked the call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

