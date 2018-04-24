Nation's Top 50 'Mosquito cities' ranked. Charlotteans won't be happy.

Charlotteans may have suspected it, but it's official now: This is among the Top 10 "mosquito cities" in the nation.

That's according to Orkin, a pest control company that ranked the Top 50 cities based on the number of customers it served in the city from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2017.

The Atlanta area topped the list, followed by Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York and Miami.

Twenty-one metro areas in the Southeast are included in this year's ranking, which is the most of any region in the United States.

"Mosquitoes are a public health threat," said Orkin entomologist Mark Beavers in a statement. "Zika virus is currently one of the most notable illnesses that can be spread by mosquitoes, and it will likely be a problem again this year, especially in areas where the type of mosquito that can carry the virus thrives."

Mosquito season in the nation lasts from April to October.

In addition to Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, other Carolinas cities in the Top 50 included: Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.; Asheville, N.C (both tied at No. 22 out of 50); Charleston, S.C. (41); Greensboro-High Pt.-Winston-Salem, N.C. (tied at 47); and Myrtle Beach-Florence (tied at 48).