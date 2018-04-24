Charlotte summer camp owner faces additional sex charge involving minor

CHARLOTTE, NC (Lavendrick Smith and Maria David/The Charlotte Observer) - The co-founder of a former Charlotte educational summer camp is facing additional charges stemming from accusations he sexually assaulted minors.

Ricardo Mata, 52, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The arrest came nearly a month after Mata, of Charlotte, was arrested in March for the same charge. Parents of an 8-year-old girl told police in February that Mata had sexually assaulted their daughter while she attended his summer camp, PlaySpanish, during the summer of 2017. Their daughter was 7 at the time of the assault, police said.

In the new charges, arrest warrants allege Mata took indecent liberties with a different minor sometime between October and December 2017.

At the time of his arrest in March, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a hold on Mata, meaning he could be deported. That hold didn't appear on the Mecklenburg County Jail website as of Tuesday.

Mata and his wife opened the camp in 1997, the Observer reported in March.

It was located in the 1000 block of East Morehead Street, according to police. The program closed last summer.