Man wanted in Statesville armed robbery

A man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Iredell County convenience store Saturday night.

The incident occurred at the Sunoco Gas Station on West Front Street in Statesville around 9:20 p.m. According to Statesville police, the man entered the business wearing a mask over his face and was wearing all black clothing. He reportedly displayed a gun and handed the cashier a bag.

Police say the robber then ran out of the store. He was last seen on foot heading in the direction of Bristol Road, police say.

The man is believed to be around 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, officers say.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.