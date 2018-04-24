WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Opioids in Our Schools

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

When we talk about the safety of our children, a slow, but increasing issue that needs to be addressed is opioid use in our schools.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services’ NC DETECT report, there was a 40% increase in opioid overdose ER visits in 2017 compared to 2016 – and 5% of the overdoses were between the ages of 10-19.

Our children are our greatest investment. We need to protect them with absolute certainty.

The North Carolina Medical Board, based in Raleigh, has compiled a comprehensive action plan to address this growing issue. This board operates outside of state budgets.

In June 2017, Governor Cooper announced a “Bold Action Plan to Turn the Tide of the Opioid Epidemic in North Carolina.” As we approach a year since this action plan, where are we? Has the plan worked? What has the impact been in your community?

