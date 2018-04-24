Police continue to investigate first two homicides of the year in Salisbury

Investigators with the Salisbury Police Department are continuing to work on the city's first two homicide cases of 2018.

On Thursday morning 75-year-old Gene Chunn was found dead in his home on E. Franklin Street. Police noted "obvious signs of trauma" to Chunn's body and began a murder investigation.

On Tuesday Lt. Greg Beam said that investigators were continuing to follow up on leads in the case in the hope making an arrest.

The second homicide of 2018 happened early Saturday morning at the Fishzilla arcade on E. Innes Street.

Police say that James Christopher Davis, 45, a worker in the business, was shot just after 1:00 am. Davis was taken to the hospital but died a few hours later.

Investigators have interviewed several witnesses, including the alleged shooter, but no charges have been filed.

Lt. Beam said on Tuesday that all of the evidence in the case has been turned over to the District Attorney's Office to determine if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.