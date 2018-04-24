Rowan County man awaiting trial on drug charges is charged again, deputies say

A Rowan County man who was reportedly awaiting two trials in the Carolinas on various drug charges was arrested again after being pulled over during a traffic stop on Friday.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, officers pulled over the driver of a 2013 Ford Explorer at the intersection of Shue Road and Haven Trail in China Grove. Three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

Deputies took a passenger, identified as Charles Stanley Bangert Jr, out of the vehicle. A search warrant had previously been issued for Bangert, deputies said.

When deputies searched Bangert, he reportedly had over six ounces of methamphetamine in his pants. He had allegedly traveled with the two passengers to Georgia, where he got the methamphetamine, according to deputies.

Officials said another passenger also had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was allegedly found in the vehicle.

Bangert was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and given a $500,000 secured bond. He had been out on bond in Cherokee County, S.C. where he was reportedly arrested in November 2016 for having methamphetamine during a traffic stop, according to deputies.

He had previously been arrested in Rowan County in early April. Deputies found Bangert sleeping in a vehicle which was parked on Lillian Circle in Salisbury on April 3. Deputies then woke up Bangert and asked him whether he had any drugs on him. The suspect allegedly denied, but deputies say they found marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle. He also reportedly had over $2,000 in cash inside the vehicle as well, according to the sheriff's office.

He was then charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possessing heroin and possessing drug paraphernalia. He then posted bond, deputies said.

Deputies say Bangert has criminal histories in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia. He has previously been convicted in Rowan County on larceny, breaking and entering and drug possession charges.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

