Crews monitoring water following sewage spill in north Charlotte

A broken wastewater pipe caused overflow in north Charlotte Tuesday, leading to potential concern for Belmont residents.

The wastewater pipe broke Monday near the 4100 block of Oakdale Road. The overflow was caused by a fallen tree eroding the creek bank and pipe.

Crews are working to determine how many gallons of wastewater reached Long Creek, part of the Catawba River Watershed.

This spill does not affect Charlotte drinking water, Charlotte Water says.

According to Catawba Riverkeeper Sam Perkins, the biggest concern is Belmont drinking water. Perkins says there is no way to tell if there is a bacteria issue in real time.

Rock Hill is farther downstream, so it's unclear if the city will be affected. The city says there is no sign of decreased water quality in the area. They have increased disinfection at the intake point, at Lake Wylie, and at the water filter plant on Cherry Road.

"A wastewater pipe was 50 feet from the creek bank, a fallen tee eroded the creek bank and caused the 30″ wastewater pipe to break, possibly due to Monday evening’s storm," Charlotte Water says.

Charlotte Water is notifying downstream residents and working to control the spill and make repairs.

Anyone who suspects a sewage spill is asked to call 311 or 704-336-7600.

