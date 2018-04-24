Flooding closes road in Caldwell County

Flooding closed a road in Caldwell County Tuesday morning.

Old Johns Rover Road was blocked at the second bridge. "The road is flooded, not the bridge," Caldwell County Emergency Services says.

Plenty of high water near Collettesville... johns river road is blocked..Brown Mtn beach road is under water in one spot too. pic.twitter.com/vcivZJrW8L — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) April 24, 2018

A Flood Watch is in effect for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Mitchell and McDowell counties until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Related: FIRST ALERT: Rain continues on Tuesday, temperatures expected to warm up

NCDOT is assessing the area as area fire departments put up road closure signs.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.