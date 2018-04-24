Flooding closes road in Caldwell County - | WBTV Charlotte

Flooding closes road in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC

Flooding closed a road in Caldwell County Tuesday morning. 

Old Johns Rover Road was blocked at the second bridge. "The road is flooded, not the bridge," Caldwell County Emergency Services says.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Mitchell and McDowell counties until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

NCDOT is assessing the area as area fire departments put up road closure signs.

