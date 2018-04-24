Salisbury City Council appoints city attorney

This is a press release from the city of Salisbury.

Salisbury City Council has appointed J. Graham Corriher as full-time city attorney, effective Monday, July 2. He currently serves as a partner in The Woodson Law Firm.

Following the retirement of the previous assistant city manager, the position was reclassified into a full-time city attorney role to manage a variety of legal matters in the city. Presently, Rivers Lawther serves as the part-time attorney for the city, while simultaneously managing his duties as an attorney with The Woodson Law Firm.

Corriher, a Rowan County native, is an honors graduate of N.C. State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law. At UNC, he was a Chancellors’ Scholar, a member of the Broun National Trial Team, and articles and notes editor for the law school’s First Amendment Law Review. Prior to attending UNC, he was a social studies teacher at North Rowan High School.

He began his law career with Tharrington Smith, LLP, in Raleigh. In 2014, he moved back to Salisbury, joining Koontz, Smith, & Corriher, as a staff attorney. Corriher has been a partner with The Woodson Firm since 2015. He previously performed contract work on the city’s behalf.

“We’re excited to have Graham join our team on a full-time basis,” said W. Lane Bailey, Salisbury city manager. “Having worked with Graham in the past, I found him to be smart, knowledgeable about municipal legal matters, and well-respected by his colleagues. I think he will make a fine addition to our staff. In addition, I’d like to thank Rivers for his dedication to the City of Salisbury, and we look forward to recognizing his service formally in the near future.”

“Salisbury is home,” said Corriher. “People everywhere search for the type of community we live in here. It was the people and the sense of community that convinced my wife and I several years ago to leave successful law and health careers in Raleigh and Durham, and come home to work and raise our family. To have the confidence of the City Council to represent this community, and to work alongside such talented and dedicated staff to help meet this council's vision for our community, is a great honor.”

Corriher is admitted to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina, and in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.