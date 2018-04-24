Wreck, traffic light outage closes part of Freedom Drive in west Charlotte

A wreck closed part of Freedom Drive and knocked out traffic lights in west Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened around 9:21 a.m. on Freedom Drive at Camp Greene Street. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they received a call about a vehicle hitting a power pole in the area, knocking lights out in the 2400 block of Freedom Drive.

One person went to Novant with minor injuries.

Police say the cause of the wreck is unknown.

