Molly's Kids: Union County teen's cancer is back - for a third time

Elizabeth Brooks' cancer is back. For a third time.

Many of you follow Elizabeth’s journey and know she was declared cancer-free this past January. This happy Union County 15-year-old is doing an amazing job digesting the news. She wrote a post on Facebook Sunday that let us in, a little bit, to what’s inside her head.

“Time for three month scans,” she said. “Bam! A gut punch! Cancer was back AGAIN!!! I don’t understand why. I may never understand. But the things God has taught me most is that no matter what, he’s always there for me. The fight isn’t over until He says it is.”

Elizabeth’s mom shared her post.

“Her perspective put me on my knees,” Laura Brooks said. “I am humbled to be her mother.”

Elizabeth lives in Marshville with her parents and three siblings, older brother Tanner, younger brother Conner and younger sister Heidi.

She was first diagnosed with cancer in April 2015, and again in November 2016. Check-up scans earlier this month showed Ewing Sarcoma back in both lungs.

A little comfort knowing it's NOT throughout her body.

Elizabeth will head to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis on May 6th to start treatment. Her plan is to do the same plan as last year… Doctors are debating whether to add in another chemo as well. Elizabeth and her mom and younger sister will be in Memphis for a week, then come home for two weeks, then go back for another week of treatment. That’ll go on for a year.

Her two brothers will stay at home to help their grandfather with their farm. Elizabeth and all her siblings are home-schooled, which Laura says actually helps stay on track with education.

“We don’t know how long she’ll have chemo this time,” Laura said. “There’s a lot ahead. The travel is tiring on us all, but we are remaining positive. She is holding strong to her faith. Please keep us in your thoughts.”

Elizabeth, if you’re reading this (I know you like to follow along to our #MollysKids posts), we all know you don’t want to go through this again, but everyone is wanting you to beat this thing. Get that cancer out of your lungs and feel the support and love in all directions. You are one of the strongest girls out there.

“It seems like I’ve had cancer forever sometimes,” Elizabeth wrote in her Facebook post two days ago. “But without my huge support team and God, I would never have made it this far. Thank you all for sticking with me through my journey.”

