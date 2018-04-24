Flames, smoke visible in north Charlotte house fire

Crews responded to a house fire in north Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at a home on Cambridge Bay Drive. Firefighters tweeted about the blaze around 8:30 a.m.

Structure Fire; 5294 Cambridge Bay Dr; fire & smoke showing from second floor; house; Station 31’s area — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 24, 2018

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the home, firefighters said.

There's no word on what may have caused the blaze or whether anyone was injured.

