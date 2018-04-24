Downed tree blocks northeast Charlotte road - | WBTV Charlotte

Downed tree blocks northeast Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A fallen tree has blocked a road in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

The downed tree is blocking Norcroft Drive near West WT Harris Boulevard. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. 

There's no word on when the road will reopen. 

