Report: NASCAR star coming out of retirement to compete part-time in 2018

Matt Kenseth celebrates his win in Victory Lane after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix International Raceway Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

It was a short hiatus from NASCAR for Matt Kenseth.

Kenseth, whose last race was the 2017 finale at Homestead in November, will return to NASCAR's Cup Series part-time with Roush Fenway Racing for the remainder of the 2018 season, according to Jordan Bianchi of SB Nation. Kenseth, 46, will split the No. 6 car with Trevor Bayne, who has competed in each of this season's first nine races.

Kenseth's first race is scheduled to be May 12 at Kansas Speedway, one week before the Cup Series comes to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600.

Kenseth began his Cup Series career with RFR in 2001 and remained with the team through 2012, even winning the 2003 Cup Series championship there. He moved to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2013 before being replaced this season by Erik Jones.

Kenseth reiterated at the end of the 2017 season that it was not his desire to retire, but rather that he was unable to find a suitable ride.

As for Bayne, he will move to full-time status after driving the No. 6 full-time since 2015. In nine races this season, Bayne's best finish was 12th at Texas.