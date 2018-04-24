Standard Process to open 10,000 square foot facility on North Carolina Research Campus

A new facility will hold a ribbon cutting on Tuesday at the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis. Standard Process will hold a grand opening event for the new Nutrition Innovation Center.

With the increased interest in nutritional therapies, sustainable agriculture and integrative healthcare, the need for research on whole food based clinical nutrition solutions for health is greater than ever. According to a news release, the facility is "the first-of-kind research and innovation facility with a mission to improve human health and well-being through whole-person clinical care, organic farming, and wholistic nutritional therapies."

Standard Process is a "leading manufacturer of the highest quality, nutrient-dense therapeutic supplements provided through healthcare professionals across the United States."

In addition to executives from Standard Process, attending the opening and tour will be North Carolina’s Lt. Governor Dan Forest; William Pilkington DPA, MPA, MA, CEO and Director of Public Health, Cabarrus Health Alliance; and Mary Ann Lila, PhD, Director, Plants for Human Health Institute and Professor, North Carolina State University. Also in attendance will be many healthcare professionals who have used Standard Process products in their practices.

Following the ribbon-cutting there will be by invitation-only tours and a three-hour seminar, “The Future of Integrative Healthcare” featuring clinical experts.

“Standard Process has been a leader and innovator in whole food nutrition for nine decades,” says Charles DuBois, Standard Process president and CEO. “The Nutrition Innovation Center will be the leading and only active clinical research center of its kind, dedicated to both mid- and long-term support of whole food clinical nutrition. We are excited about being in North Carolina, and becoming an active and productive contributor to the region.”

“What makes the Nutrition Innovation Center unique and so relevant to today’s healthcare needs is that it is dedicated to the intersection of whole-person clinical care, nutritional therapies and organic agriculture,” says John Troup, Standard Process VP of clinical science, education and innovation, and head of the new Standard Process Nutrition Innovation Center. “We will be focusing on developing advances in nutrition based therapeutic care as well as conducting original clinical research demonstrating improved patient outcomes – all in support of integrative and wholistic healthcare practitioners.”

According to Troup, the Center, located at NC Research Campus just north of Charlotte in Kannapolis (North Carolina Research Campus, David H. Murdock Core Laboratory Building), spans 10,000 square feet, housing four major programs:

Discovery innovation research focused on preclinical, systems biology and cell models that advance information on targeted effects of phytonutrients and nutritional solutions;

A clinical development and research program defined by a coalition of collaborating clinical research sites that establishes a network for practice-based and case-observation studies conducted on a national basis;

A professional media and learning center that will provide the most advanced educational tools and capabilities that will transform healthcare practitioner education and training;

The Clinic of the Future, an integrative and functional clinical program bringing together multiple credentialed health professionals at one site where training on the practical and relevant aspects of clinical nutrition therapies are offered for all levels of practitioners.

North Carolina’s Lt. Governor Dan Forest will be on hand for the April 24 ribbon-cutting and opening ceremony, beginning at 10am. Forest has been a longtime leader of the business community and, as Lt. Governor, serves on the state’s Food Manufacturing Task Force, among other forward-thinking initiatives.

