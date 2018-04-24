Deadly Cleveland County crash shuts down portion of road

At least one person was killed in a crash in Cleveland County Tuesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly wreck happened on Whitaker Road around 3:42 a.m. Troopers said the vehicle had struck a tree.

There's no word on what caused the wreck. The victim's name was not released.

Both directions of Whitaker Road are closed due to the crash. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.