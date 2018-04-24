FIRST ALERT: Rain continues on Tuesday, temperatures expected to warm up

Another First Alert Day

Monday's heavy rain will continue on Tuesday, though it may not be quite as heavy or as widespread as it was Monday, but there is a better chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be a tad warmer, as we make it back to the upper 60s to near 70 later Tuesday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Mitchell and McDowell counties until 4 p.m. Flooding could be possible along the Catawba River and the Foothills.

By Wednesday, the rain will be on the way out. With mainly dry conditions, highs will recover to the mid 70s and we should stay in the seasonal 70s Thursday and Friday.

Some models are bringing in some rain late Thursday and into early Friday while others keep us mainly dry. We will fine tune the forecast as we get closer, but either way, it doesn't look nearly as wet as the first part of the workweek, but there is a chance for some showers late Thursday into Thursday night, so you may want to factor that chance into your plans.

As of now, the weekend looks nearly perfect! Highs will likely be well into the 70s with plenty of sun expected!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

