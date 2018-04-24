Skateboarder hit by truck in northeast Charlotte dies

A person seriously injured after being struck by a truck in northeast Charlotte Monday night has died.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of West WT Harris Boulevard. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Brandon Michael Lagasse was skateboarding in the roadway when he was struck by a 1997 Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Lagasse initially went to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries. Lagasse died Tuesday, police say.

The truck driver was not injured.

Police say Lagasse was wearing dark clothing at the time and the area he was skateboarding in was not lit by street lights. "It was raining at the time of the crash," police say. "Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash."

Lagasse's next of kin has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169.

