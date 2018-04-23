Former A.L. Brown star Brandon Parker goes from unknown to potential high draft pick

The NFL is full of guys who come from no where to become major players in the league. Former A.L. Brown star Brandon Parker could be the next in that long line of players.

Parker only started 2 years at A.L. Brown and had only one scholarship offer to an FCS program.

4 years later, he is being projected as a 2nd or 3rd day pick in the NFL Draft.

For more on Parker, check out this NFL Draft profile.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.