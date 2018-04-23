CMS board member under fire for Facebook post

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board member Sean Strain is offering an apology for what was written on his Facebook page over the weekend. The message was in response to House Bill 514.

Somebody wrote on Strain's personal Facebook page "Me thinks that you should buy a muzzle for Mary McCray." McCray is the chair of the CMS school board. Strain responded "Me thinks that Ms. Mary has some splainin' to do."

The back and forth comment was in response to a press release from CMS concerning HB 514. The release stated if Matthews continues to support the bill that would allow Matthews to create their own charter school district, there would be serious consequences. CMS says approving HB 514 could bring higher taxes and could force some students living in Matthews to leave high performing schools. Strain says he didn't agree with the press release and says he didn't sign off on it.

"How does 514 mean that students are going to have to leave high preforming schools," CMS board member Sean Strain said. "I don't even understand. In the way it is being perceived - frankly - as a threat in the community."

CMS says eight of the nine board members agreed with the press release. Strain says he doesn't understand why he wasn't consulted before the release was sent out. He questions the reasons CMS opposes HB 514.

"That statement was released Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening," Strain said. "And I was in the office all day Thursday - so back to your question - were you available? - the answer is absolutely."

CMS board at-large member Elyse Dashew saw the Facebook Post and writes she was offended. Dashew wrote on Strain’s page "...your reply shows disrespect for the CMS Board of Education as well as a lack of decorum...I hope you remove the post and apologize." Strain did remove the post.

"That response was out of frustration and I will apologize to her directly - no doubt," Strain said.

Matthews Town Commissioners are expected to officially continue to support House Bill 514 at its Monday night meeting. CMS board members will discuss HB 514 at its meeting on Tuesday.

