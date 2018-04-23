Former North Stanly star Antonio Williams is coming home

Former North Stanly running back Antonio Williams is coming home. The former Comet is transferring from Ohio State to North Carolina.

He will have 2 years remaining after sitting out this season per NCAA transfer rules.

Williams announced his transfer today on his Twitter page.

"I hope to bring a surplus of success to UNC and am ecstatic about coming home and representing NC once again," said Williams in his statement.

In his time with Ohio State, Williams rushed for 318 yards and 3 TD.

Back in high school, Williams rushed for close to 8 thousand yards and 81 TD.

