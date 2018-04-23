NC mountains and foothills brace for possible flooding as rainfall continues

As predicted, a steady rain fell in the North Carolina foothills and mountains Monday afternoon.

Creeks and streams were up a little, but not out of their banks as of late in the afternoon. Officials, though, were watching carefully just in case.

Six months ago, a quick burst of heavy rain caused major flooding in Boone. People living in those areas now say they will be watching what happens with the weather very carefully over the next 24 hours. Some heavy rain is expected, and a Flood Watch has been issued.

In Caldwell County, Collettesville Assistant Fire and Rescue Chief Alan Walsh says all the flood gear is ready, including a boat. He is hoping none of it will be needed, “Because that would mean someone is in trouble, and we don’t want anyone in trouble.”

Crews will be on standby until the danger passes.

