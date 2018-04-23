UNC's Luke Maye declaring for NBA draft without hiring agent

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina junior Luke Maye has declared for the NBA draft but isn't hiring an agent.

The 6-foot-8 forward was a third-team Associated Press All-American after averaging 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds. He was named the Atlantic Coast Conference's most improved player after increasing his scoring average by 11.4 points from his sophomore to junior seasons.

Coach Roy Williams says in a statement that it's "a great opportunity" for Maye to work out for NBA teams and get feedback on what to improve in his game.

The deadline for college players to declare early for the draft was Sunday night. Players who don't hire an agent can maintain their college eligibility as long as they withdraw by May 30, which is 10 days after the NBA draft combine.

