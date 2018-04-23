NCSHP: School bus stop-arm violation not a cause of student struck

A person airlifted after being struck by a vehicle in Lincoln County Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 13-year-old boy.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, the Lincolnton Middle School student was struck in the 1600 block of Startown Road in Lincolnton and was airlifted for medical treatment on April 19.

Officials say the student had gotten off the school bus shortly before the incident happened. The bus had completed the stop and pulled away before the child was struck.

The collision was not the result of a stop-arm violation, NCSHP said.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

The driver of the car involved remained at the scene. Officials say speed does not appear to be a factor and no charges have been filed in the incident.

