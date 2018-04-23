Person seriously injured, extricated from vehicle in Huntersville crash

A person had to be extricated from a vehicle that crashed on Interstate 77 in Huntersville Monday afternoon.

The wreck involved several vehicles on I-77 southbound near Exit 25 around 4 p.m. According to the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue, one car had been "penetrated" by two guardrails.

Firefighters were able to free the victim within 15 minutes, crews said. MEDIC said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the wreck.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

The interstate was shut down for some time due to the crash.

