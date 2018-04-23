Durham woman punched, spit on police officer at Southwest ticket counter, court doc says

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A Durham woman is accused of screaming at a Southwest ticket agent, letting her dog snarl at employees and customers, attacking an RDU police officer, and then resisting arrest, a Wake County Magistrate's Order obtained by CBS 17 says.

Evian Villegas, 29, is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor disorderly conduct at terminal, and misdemeanor resisting public officers.

According to court documents, on April 20, Villegas punched an RDU police officer in the left eye and spat in the officer's face while he was responding to a disorderly conduct complaint at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter involving the suspect.

The attack was a result of Villegas being told that she had to leave the ticket counter because she did not have a ticket and couldn't fly with her dog, court documents show. After being told to leave, documents show that Villegas began cursing at the agents and her dog began snapping and barking at agents and passengers.

After attacking one officer, Villegas then attempted to fight off another officer who had responded to get her to leave, according to the court documents.

Villegas was finally arrested and taken to the Wake County Detention Center where she is being held on a $20,000 secured bond.

Villegas had to be forcibly removed from the courtroom during her first appearance.

She told the judge she wanted to represent herself, which led into her profanity-laced outburst.

She claimed she wanted to plead guilty to the disorderly conduct and not guilty to the obstruction and assault charge.

The judge asked deputies to remove her from the courtroom and she struggled as deputies took her out.

The judge ended up assigning her court-appointed counsel.