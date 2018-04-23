Two outbound lanes on Wilkinson Boulevard closed due to leaking valve

Two outbound lanes on Wilkinson Boulevard closed due to leaking - | WBTV Charlotte

Two outbound lanes on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte are closed until further notice as officials work to fix a leaking valve. 

The road closure is at the intersection of Westerly Hills Drive. Officials advise drivers to take Friar Street and Pruitt Street as detours.

