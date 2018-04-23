Gastonia Police officer struck by vehicle while responding to crash on I-85

A Gastonia Police officer was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while responding to a crash on I-85 Monday afternoon.

Officials say just before 12:30 p.m. Officer Brad Bumgardner was responding to a crash on northbound I-85 near Exit 20. When he got out of his patrol car in the emergency lane, police say another vehicle struck him and his car.

Officer Bumgardner was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with injuries but is expected to be OK.

There is no word on any possible charges.

No further information has been released.

