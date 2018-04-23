Salisbury man convicted of felony assault

Following a three day jury trial, Jeremiah Eagle Peacock of Salisbury was convicted last week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony habitual misdemeanor assault.

After the verdict was handed down, Judge Lori Hamilton arrested judgment on the felony habitual misdemeanor assault and sentenced Peacock on the felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury to a minimum of 29 months to a maximum of 44 months in prison, suspended sentence, and he was placed on supervised probation for 36 months.

Peacock was ordered to serve five months in jail and comply with several conditions while on supervised probation.

On July 26, 2016, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to Earnhardt Road in reference to Peacock causing a disturbance. When deputies arrived, they discovered that Peacock had stabbed the victim, who was in the process of demolishing a vacant house on a property.

A witness observed Peacock cursing at the victim and trying to block the demolition of the vacant house and the witness called 911 for assistance. Peacock had previously been convicted of two separate counts of assault on a female, among other convictions.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the hard work of Assistant District Attorney Kristina Scally in the trial of the case, the investigation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and the cooperation of the victim who came to court and testified.

